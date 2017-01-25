You don't need to be signed in to read BMJ Blogs, but you can register here to receive updates about other BMJ products and services via our site.

Editor-in-Chief post at Medical Humanities

25 Jan, 17 | by cquigley

 

The Institute of Medical Ethics and BMJ are looking for the next Editor-in-Chief who can continue to shape Medical Humanities into a dynamic resource for a rapidly evolving field. Candidates should be active in the field, keen to facilitate international perspectives and maintain an awareness of trends and hot topics. The successful candidate will act as an ambassador for the journal supporting both pioneering authors and academics publishing their first papers. The candidate will also actively promote and strengthen the journal whilst upholding the highest ethical standards of professional practice. International and joint applications are welcomed.

Interviews will be held on 24th March 2017.

Term of office is 5 years; the role will take 12-15 hours a week.

Contact Kelly Horwood (khorwood@bmj.com) for more information and to apply with your CV and cover letter outlining your interest and your vision for future development of the journal.

Application deadline: 24th February 2017.

Start date: June 2017

Further information here.

