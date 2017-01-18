You don't need to be signed in to read BMJ Blogs, but you can register here to receive updates about other BMJ products and services via our site.

Blog Curator and Books Editor Opportunity

18 Jan, 17 | by cquigley

Blog Curator and Books Editor Opportunity

 

We have a vacancy for a Blog Curator and Books Editor at Medical Humanities. It is a single, combined role as all book reviews are published on the Blog.

The role involves:

·         Commissioning and editing content, including reviews, for the Medical Humanities Blog;

·         Maintaining the Medical Humanities Blog and updating it regularly (currently on a weekly schedule, but this could be flexible within reason);

·         Liaising with publishers to receive new titles and organise reviews of relevant books for the Blog;

·         Contributing to the editorial team (comprising the editor-in-chief, associate editors and BMJ Publishing staff) that leads and manages both the journal and Blog, including attending the annual editorial team meeting;

·         Curating the content of the Blog to reflect the journal’s identity, priorities and interests;

·         Working with social media platforms to provide a coherent online presence for Medical Humanities

 

The role is flexible and can be adapted according to the successful applicant’s interests and availability. On average, the role takes approximately 4-6 hours per week. It is an exciting and creative opportunity to join a diverse and well-supported editorial team.

If you are interested in the role, you are welcome to contact the Editor-in-Chief, Prof. Deborah Bowman, for an informal and confidential discussion. Her email address is dbowman@sgul.ac.uk.

Applications, comprising a letter setting out a) the reasons for applying and b) suitability for the role and a curriculum vitae, should be submitted to Deborah Bowman at the above email address

You may leave a response but pinging is currently not allowed.

Posted in Uncategorized.
Respond
Print page
Rights and permissions
By submitting your comment you agree to adhere to these terms and conditions
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
«
»
Medical humanities blog homepage

Medical Humanities

An international peer review journal for health professionals and researchers in medical humanities. Visit site



Creative Comms logo

Latest from Medical Humanities

Latest from Medical Humanities