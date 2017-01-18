Blog Curator and Books Editor Opportunity
18 Jan, 17 | by cquigley
Blog Curator and Books Editor Opportunity
We have a vacancy for a Blog Curator and Books Editor at Medical Humanities. It is a single, combined role as all book reviews are published on the Blog.
The role involves:
· Commissioning and editing content, including reviews, for the Medical Humanities Blog;
· Maintaining the Medical Humanities Blog and updating it regularly (currently on a weekly schedule, but this could be flexible within reason);
· Liaising with publishers to receive new titles and organise reviews of relevant books for the Blog;
· Contributing to the editorial team (comprising the editor-in-chief, associate editors and BMJ Publishing staff) that leads and manages both the journal and Blog, including attending the annual editorial team meeting;
· Curating the content of the Blog to reflect the journal’s identity, priorities and interests;
· Working with social media platforms to provide a coherent online presence for Medical Humanities
The role is flexible and can be adapted according to the successful applicant’s interests and availability. On average, the role takes approximately 4-6 hours per week. It is an exciting and creative opportunity to join a diverse and well-supported editorial team.
If you are interested in the role, you are welcome to contact the Editor-in-Chief, Prof. Deborah Bowman, for an informal and confidential discussion. Her email address is dbowman@sgul.ac.uk.
Applications, comprising a letter setting out a) the reasons for applying and b) suitability for the role and a curriculum vitae, should be submitted to Deborah Bowman at the above email address